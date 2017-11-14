Taylor Swift Gives Unexpected Tribute to Jimmy Fallon’s Mom on ‘The Tonight Show’

WOW. This is just one of those moments that gives you chills and you think, “That was just supposed to happen.”

Jimmy Fallon returned to ‘The Tonight Show’ last night for his first episode since his mother, Gloria, passed away, and to say his opening monologue was emotional would be an understatement. I don’t know how he even got through it. I was bawling just watching him muddle through it!

ANYWAY, he told this beautiful story about how his mom used to squeeze his hand 3 times to say “I love you” and he would squeeze back and say “I love you, too”:

Jimmy pays tribute to his mother Gloria pic.twitter.com/YVpZfeuI9A — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) November 14, 2017

Once you collect yourself from that, get the tissues ready again – because it gets even MORE emotional from there.

In a series of tweets from one of the show’s producers, Mike DiCenzo, he reveals that Taylor Swift was asked to do last night’s show on a whim. When she accepted, no one had heard the song she was going to perform, “New Year’s Day”, no one knew that Jimmy was going to tell the story he told about his mom, and absolutely NO ONE knew that the two would be connected in this way:

I'm sure today was especially tough for Jimmy. The fact that he came out, stood there, and did a normal monologue for the crowd is a testament to how strong he is. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

But at the desk, you could hear his voice break when talking about our musical guest Taylor Swift, and that's because he knew what he was about to say… — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

She sang "New Year's Day." No one had heard it. Suddenly she sings the line, "Squeeze my hand 3 times in the back of the taxi." I nearly gasped. Tears. I think everyone in the audience started sobbing. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

I could see Jimmy silhouetted at his desk dabbing his eyes with a tissue. We all lost it. It was a beautiful coincidence in a beautiful performance. "Hold on to your memories, they will hold on to you," Taylor sang. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

That hug between Jimmy and Taylor after the song was 100% real emotion. Whatever you think of Taylor, she did something beautiful for Jimmy and our show today, and we're forever grateful. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

I. AM. SOBBING. This was totally meant to be. Sending so much love to you, Jimmy Fallon.

Watch Taylor Swift’s performance of “New Year’s Day” above.