PEOPLE Names Blake Shelton 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive

By: Jade Hilliard

Blake Shelton is more than a country super star. He’s more than a coach on NBC’s The Voice. He can now add the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive to his list of accomplishments!

“That y’all must be running out of people,” he told PEOPLE magazine after hearing the news. “Like, wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.” See… THAT right there is why he’s sexy. His sense of humor is phenomenal.

It is no secret that Blake Shelton has been dating Gwen Stefani for two years now. Their relatioinship is beautiful, and the pop star is full of support. Blake told PEOPLE, “She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment.”

He may be dating Gwen Stefani, but sometimes his bro-mance with fellow The Voice coach, Adam Levine, is even cuter. “I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s [explicit],” Shelton said. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.” See how they poke and prod at each other just like an older married couple? ADORABLE.

Speaking of Shelton’s sense of humor, he HAD to tweet in typical Blake fashion after the announcement was made:

I just made a drink.. A sexy drink. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

I have the hiccups… And they sound so sexy. #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 15, 2017

Blake Shelton, congrats! We love you!