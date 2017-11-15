Would You Try A Grilled Cheese Sandwich… With Pop-Tarts?!

(Photo Credit: Twitter // @cjorgensen79)

NO. Just… NO.

A college student in Iowa is trying to make a grilled cheese sandwich WITH POP-TARTS (instead of bread) a thing.

Chris Jorgensen, a sophomore at Iowa State University, tweeted, “You ain’t from Iowa if you never had one of these.” I may not be from Iowa, but really, Chris? REALLY?! Iowa isn’t really known for gourmet food, so something tells me this new idea isn’t going to take off.

It doesn’t even look warm!!

Iowa State University Police had the perfect response to Chris’ new sandwich idea…

Thank you, officers. Anything to stop this madness works for me!

– Jade

