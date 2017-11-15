Y108 Diehl Automotive Undercover Concert

A mystery artist is coming to Pittsburgh for the first ever Y108 Diehl Automotive Undercover Concert on Tuesday, December 5th at Rivers Casino!

The only way into the show is to win tickets!

Ticket Drops
Register to win a pair of tickets at one of the ticket drops listed below. Must be present to win. Must be 21 or older. Registration begins at the start of each ticket drop. Winners will be selected at the end of each drop.

Tuesday, November 28th from 6 to 7pm
Diehl Automotive
258 Pittsburgh Rd in Butler

Friday, December 1st from 5 to 6pm
Diehl Automotive
6181 Steubenville Pike in McKees Rocks

Listen to Win
Listen to Y108 for your chance to win tickets at these times:

Wednesday, November 15 to Friday, November 17
9:08am
10:08am
11:08am
12:08pm
1:08pm
2:08pm
3:08pm
4:08pm

MUST BE 21 OR OLDER.

So who’s going to be playing the Y108 Diehl Automotive Undercover Concert? That won’t be revealed until show time!

