Dustin Lynch and More Added to Luke Bryan’s ‘Crash My Playa’!!

By Maria D'Antonio
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Sam Hunt
Photo: Marianna Massey / Getty Images

ONE OF THESE YEARS, I SWEAR! I am going to cross this item off my bucket list. Because how much better can life get than hanging with Luke Bryan on the beaches of Mexico for his annual “Crash My Playa” weekend of concerts?

And after the most recent additions to the weekend of performers, this may be the year that I bite the bullet and buy my ticket!

Now, we already knew that Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt would be joining him for 1 night each…BUT NOW!

Dustin Lynch, Maren Morris AND Brett Young are all going, too!!!

Talk about an INCREDIBLE line-up that’s way too good to pass up! And in PARADISE, too!

If you’re interested in planning your trip (or in having someone buy you one for Christmas lolol), click here! I’m comin’ with!

More from Maria D'Antonio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live