Dustin Lynch and More Added to Luke Bryan’s ‘Crash My Playa’!!

ONE OF THESE YEARS, I SWEAR! I am going to cross this item off my bucket list. Because how much better can life get than hanging with Luke Bryan on the beaches of Mexico for his annual “Crash My Playa” weekend of concerts?

And after the most recent additions to the weekend of performers, this may be the year that I bite the bullet and buy my ticket!

Now, we already knew that Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt would be joining him for 1 night each…BUT NOW!

Dustin Lynch, Maren Morris AND Brett Young are all going, too!!!

Dustin Lynch, Maren Morris and Brett Young are headed to Mexico in January! Additional artists and pool parties will be announced soon, secure your all-inclusive packages today: https://t.co/I9LfDfECC3 pic.twitter.com/fiiUqOBZkM — Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) November 14, 2017

Talk about an INCREDIBLE line-up that’s way too good to pass up! And in PARADISE, too!

If you’re interested in planning your trip (or in having someone buy you one for Christmas lolol), click here! I’m comin’ with!