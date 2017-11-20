Keith Urban Ballad is the Most Played Song at Waffle House

By Scott T. Sterling

Feeling hungry? How about a little country music with your biscuits and gravy?

Famous chain Waffle House has released the annual list of the most-played songs on jukeboxes at their restaurants throughout the country, and Keith Urban’s warm, buttery ballad, “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” came in at No. 1.

It’s quite the sweet accolade, considering Urban’s tune beat out more than 30 million other songs played on Waffle House jukeboxes in 1,850 restaurants across 25 states. Listen to it below.

According to the Tennessean, Urban beat out Rihanna, Ed Sheeran and Twenty One Pilots for the honor. See the top 10 tracks below.

1. “Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban

2. “Love On The Brain” by Rihanna

3. “Shape Of You” by Ed Sheeran

4. “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

5. “Heathens” by Twenty One Pilots

6. “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd

7. “Uptown Funk (Feat. Mark Ronson)” by Bruno Mars

8. “Closer (Feat. Halsey)” by The Chainsmokers

9. “Killing Me Softly” by Fugees

10. “Must Be Nice” by Lyfe Jennings