Brantley Gilbert Has a Lot to Be Thankful For This Year

By Vicki Pepper

Brantley Gilbert is celebrating his first Thanksgiving as a father this year, so he’s feeling the gratitude even more than usual.

“Thanksgiving, that’s my wife’s favorite time of the year, one of my favorite times a year,” he shared in a press release. “You know, especially this year I have so much to be thankful for, and it’s been a blessing and God’s done some amazing things in our lives.”

When it comes time for the Thanksgiving feast, there’s one thing in particular that Gilbert wants to see on the table: “I think everybody knows, and if you don’t know, I’m a mac and cheese guy,” he said.