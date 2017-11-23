Eleven Gifts for Every Kind of ‘Stranger Things’ Fan on Your Holiday Shopping List

Filed Under: Black Friday Shopping, shopping, Stranger Things
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Maura O’Malley

Holiday shopping is hard. Maybe even harder than the blow of discovering that your significant other/friend/whomever you watch Netflix with has binge-watched the rest of Stranger Things 2 … without you.

Related: Chief Hopper From ‘Stranger Things’ Dances to Rock and Roll Favorites

But we’re not here to harp on these kinds of tragedies. Rather, we’re here to be spread positivity. Help you out. Be inclusive. And what better way to be inclusive than to put together a holiday shopping list for every kind of Stranger Things fan?

It’s fiercer than a demo-dog, and it’s about to flip your holiday shopping upside down. Behold: the only holiday shopping list you’ll need this year.

11. For the activist

Join the cause. #JusticeforBarb

Emergen-C in my new mug #barb #justiceforbarb #strangerthings #emergenc

A post shared by William Yazzie (@converseyazzie) on

10. For lovers of the occult

For all the basic witches on your shopping list.

9. For the student

Back to school: Hawkins style.

8. For cosplayers

Work that Joyce Byers look.

7. For the fashionista

Stranger Things is so on trend.

6. For the intellectual

Fact: More people will join the party and stick out the neverending game if it’s got a cool theme like this!

5. For your frenemies

Nothing says frenemy like a passive-aggressive message masked as a gift!

4. For the gamer

To get those Mad Max skills.

3. For your Hygge-practicing, candles-loving friend

It’s lit.

2. For the ketchup-on-everythinger

(On a scale of 1-11, how gross is this?)

1. For the foodie

A timeless classic for the experienced palate. A true delicacy. 11/11 would recommend.

So what are you waiting for? Get shopping!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live