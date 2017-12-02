Jason Aldean and Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations to Jason Aldean and wife Brittany on the birth of their son Memphis.

“So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it’s all about,” Aldean wrote, sharing a picture of his new son. “I can’t wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean… 9lb 5 oz.#mamawasarockstar.”

Brittany posted the same photo, writing: “Memphis Aldean Williams💙 Born today at 1:29PM weighing 9lbs 5oz 🙈🙌🏼 There are truly no words for the love we feel🙏🏼 Thanks for the amazing support @jasonaldean and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging🤗 … HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!”

Memphis is the couple’s first child together. Jason has two daughters, Kendyl and Keeley, from his previous marriage.

