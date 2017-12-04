Montgomery Gentry, featuring Eddie Montgomery, Announces Pittsburgh Concert

Montgomery Gentry, featuring Eddie Montgomery, is coming to Pittsburgh!

Eddie will take the stage at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille on Saturday, March 10th. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th. Click here to buy tickets.

Three months ago (Sept. 8), Troy Gentry was killed in a tragic helicopter crash. Since then, the band released the single, “Better Me,” from an upcoming Montgomery Gentry album, titled “Here’s to You.” The album will be released on February 2nd. It was completed before Troy’s death.

In an interview with People magazine, Eddie said that he intends to honor Troy’s memory by continuing to play.