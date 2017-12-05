Antonio Brown Yells Karma As JuJu Smith-Shuster Apologies For His Block On Burfict

By: Jade Hilliard

Our Steelers took on the Cincinnati Bengals last night during Monday Night Football (12/4), and it was a BRUTAL game. There were 20 total penalties, 13 of them by the Bengals.

Steelers’ Linebacker, Ryan Shazier, was hospitalized after his helmet hit the thigh of WR Josh Malone only minutes into the first quarter. His reaction appeared as if he couldn’t feel his legs at first, and #PrayForShazier quickly became the trending hashtag in Pittsburgh. You can stay up to date on his condition HERE.

Part of the brutality was from our very own WR JuJu Smith-Shuster when he blocked Vontaze Burfict in the fourth quarter. It was a hard hit in the helmet and when Burfict was still on the ground, Smith-Shuster stood over him.

Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) from ESPN asked JuJu to describe his block against Burfict, and Antonio Brown couldn’t stop yelling “karma” in the background.

It seems to be that Brown is still holding a grudge against Burfict when a big the 2015 Wild Card game which left him Brown out of the Divisional Round loss against the Broncos.

Check it out: