Y108 welcomes Michael Ray to Jergel’s Rhythm Grille on Saturday, December 9th along with special guest Devin Dawson. Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen to Y108 at these times on Wednesday, December 6th to win tickets and meet & greet passes for the artist specified below. Everyone who wins is qualified to win the grand prize of admission to an intimate acoustic performance and meet & greet with Michael Ray!

6:08a – Michael Ray

7:08a – Devin Dawson

8:08a – Devin Dawson

9:08a – Michael Ray

10:08a – Devin Dawson

11:08a – Devin Dawson

12:08p – Michael Ray

1:08p – Devin Dawson

2:08p – Michael Ray

3:08p – Devin Dawson

4:08p – Devin Dawson

5:08p – Devin Dawson

6:08p – Michael Ray