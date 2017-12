(PHOTO CREDIT: ANDREW NELLES/THE TENNESSEAN VIA USA TODAY NETWORK)

This is HILARIOUS! Chris Pratt filled in for Jimmy Kimmel the other night and had his buddy Chris Stapleton on the show to sing some cheesy duets. Since they were performing “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”, Stapleton decided it would be a good idea to attempt the lift. It took a few tries, but they nailed it!