Darius Rucker performs at the first-ever Y108 Diehl Automotive Undercover Concert at Rivers Casino on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. (photo credit: Jason Nelson for Y108)

Darius Rucker is a sports NUT. He’s especially loves football. Broadway caught up with him last night and asked for his 2 cents on Monday Night’s violent contest between the Steelers and Bengals. Here’s what he had to say about JuJu Smith-Schuster’s suspension…

“I’m not surprised. I don’t think he got suspended for the hit, I think he got suspended for the taunting afterwards, like when he stood over him, I figured they were gonna suspend him. The thing that bothers me is, ya know, Gronk does that egregious late hit that he did and they get the same amount of suspension. I didn’t think that was fair.”

The ironic thing is Juju worked out with Hines Ward before the game Monday. Remember the “Hines Ward Rule?” It was instated back in March 2009 as a result of Ward’s jaw-breaking block on Bengal’s player Keith Rivers.

Here’s Broadway’s full interview with Rucker:



