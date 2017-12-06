Darius Rucker performed a free concert in Pittsburgh last night (Dec. 5), but fans didn’t know he’d be the one performing until he walked out on stage.

The Y108 Diehl Automotive Undercover Concert was held at Rivers Casino. Leading up to the concert, it was announced that The Stickers would open the show, but the headliner was not going to be revealed. The only way fans could get tickets to the show was to win them.

For weeks, listeners were teased with hints and asked to speculate on who would be the one they’d get to see in concert. Finally, the moment of truth came and Y108’s on air talent helped bring Darius Rucker on stage.

He walked out to a super-excited crowd and opened the show with “Homegrown Honey.”

Check out the photos from the concert:

Darius Rucker – Performance

Darius Rucker – Meet & Greet

The Stickers – Performance