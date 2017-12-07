Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Carrie Underwood has shared a new video montage set to the song, “What I Never Knew I Always Wanted.”

The clip is the same one shown on the big-screen during Underwood shows on her massive Storyteller Tour during the song, and is taken from the singer’s recently-released live concert film, Carrie Underwood: The Storyteller Tour – Stories In The Round, Live from Madison Square Garden.

The warm, nostalgic montage chronicles the country star’s family life, with intimate photos featuring husband Mike Fisher, son Isaiah and even the dogs, Ace and Penny.