The Eagles

The Eagles are coming to Pittsburgh!

“An Evening with The Eagles” comes to PPG Paints Arena on July 24th. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, December 15th at 10am.

Eagles 2018 Tour Schedule

3/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

3/14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

3/15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

3/18 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

3/19 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center**

3/21 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena**

3/23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

3/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

4/08 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

4/10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

4/11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

4/14 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

4/16 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

4/17 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

4/19 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Arena

4/21 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

5/10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

5/11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

5/14 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

5/15 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

6/15 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park (with Chris Stapleton)

6/17 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

6/20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

6/23 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium (with Chris Stapleton)

6/28 – Denver, CO – Coors Field (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

6/30 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)

7/14 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center**

7/15 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

7/17 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

7/20 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

7/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

7/26 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park** (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)

7/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)

**not ticketed by Ticketmaster