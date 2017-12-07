The 2017 Y108 Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radio Broadcast will take place on Thursday, December 7th and Friday, December 8th from 5am to 7pm both days on Y108.

Over the years, Y108’s loyal listeners have pledged more than $3 million dollars to help St Jude continue its life-saving work. You can help by listening to Y108 and becoming a partner in hope during our 2016 broadcast.

St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer, but they need your help. Become a Partner In Hope:

Calling 1-800-592-9717 or

Text Y108 to 785833 and click the link from St. Jude to donate or

Click here to donate online

You’ll receive a free ‘THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES’ t-shirt with your $20 monthly donation!

Country Cares for St. Jude Kids was founded in 1989 by Randy Owen. Since then, more than 200 radio stations across the country have participated and raised more than $750 million in pledges for the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Families NEVER RECEIVE A BILL from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Kids in the Pittsburgh area who don’t go to St. Jude still benefit from the work and research. St. Jude is the #1 research center in the world for childhood life-threatening diseases. Think of St. Jude as the “manufacturer” and your local hospital as the “distributor.”

St. Jude FREELY SHARES discoveries, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children worldwide and right here in Pittsburgh.

St. Jude has treated patients from ALL 50 STATES AND AROUND THE WORLD. Doctors often send their toughest cases to St. Jude, because they have the world’s best survival rates for some of the most aggressive childhood cancers.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent. We won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

Help St Jude continue its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

