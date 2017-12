Photo: Mert & Marcus

Y108 welcomes Taylor Swift to Heinz Field on August 7th for her “reputation Tour.” Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 13th.

Listen to Y108 all week for your chance to win country Christmas music on CD. And, if you’re lucky, Swift Claus will pop in and also include tickets to the Taylor Swift concert!

Listen to win at these times, December 11-15:

6:30-6:45A

7:15-7:30A

12:30-12:45P

2:45-3P

3:30-3:45P