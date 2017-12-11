Are you looking for a spectacular light display to view this holiday season?? We found a fantastic one for you located right here in Cranberry Township!

For the past 8 years, Wayne Baker and his family have been spreading Christmas cheer through their own home light display. The lights are synchronized to music on their own FM radio station.

Every year they choose a different autism charity to sponsor in honor of Wayne’s step-son who has asperger syndrome. 100% of the proceeds go towards their yearly chosen organization. They have a money box with a string of red lights around it in their front yard if you wish to contribute.

You can find more info on their Facebook page @bakerfamilychristmas:

Wayne joined Broadway’s Backyard to answer all of the questions you may be thinking. Take a listen:



You have until January 1st this year to check it out! Here’s where they’re located:

502 Hedge Row Court

Cranberry Township, PA 16066