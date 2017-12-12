Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK
Brett Eldredge is getting cozy with his co-star in his latest video, “The Long Way.” Who is she, you ask? Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson.
A lot has been said about the pair since the video debuted. Maybe that’s because Brett couldn’t help but to gush over her in recent interviews.
Broadway & Jade had a chance to chat with Sadie’s Great Uncle Si about his new band, “Uncle Si & The Sicotics” and during the conversation, they asked about the pair pointblank.
“No I haven’t (seen the video). I still haven’t. I saw the one where she was with the rapper. But I haven’t seen the other one. Ya know. Sadie is doing too much stuff. She’s got too much going on.”
The video Si was referring to is Steven Malcolm’s “Cereal Remix.”
