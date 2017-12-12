(Photo Credit: Shelley Mays/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK)

After his 2015 CMA Awards performance with Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake said he would eventually record a country album.

Thanks to a recent interview with producer Timbaland, we learned the next Justin Timberlake record is done. Is this what country fans have been waiting for?

If it is a country record one should not assume he’ll be storming the charts and airwaves. The odds of a successful genre crossover are not in his favor. Let’s look at a few of the failed attempts: Jessica Simpson, Steven Tyler, Aaron Lewis, Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, John Mayer. Shoot, even Lady Gaga tried releasing a ‘country version’ of “Born This Way.” It bombed. Let’s not forget about that time Justin released “Drink You Away” to country radio. Wait…what? You don’t remember that? Maybe that’s because nobody played it. If you’re really serious about country music you’ll need to rewind your career and start over. What I mean is put your ego aside, get on a tour bus, and go out on a radio tour. If you don’t know what that is, check out this article.

The 2 year wait could all be blamed on the possible plotting and planning for a successful country crossover. Then again, it could just be because JT’s producer was on pills.

Maybe Timberlake isn’t putting out a country album at all. Maybe it’s pop. Maybe it’ll be a pop record with a country song or two. We don’t know…yet.

Timberlake is performing during half time at the Super Bowl on February 4th, so perhaps some questions will be answered in the days leading up to that.

Thanks to Kyle at Saving Country Music for noticing the interview with Timbaland and connecting the dots!