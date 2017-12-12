By Maria D'Antonio
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

GUESS. WHAT?!

JuJu Smith-Schuster just got even more lovable BECAUSE HE GOT A PUPPY!

A little teeny tiny french bulldog named Boujee, that has his own Instagram, no less!!

SO OF COURSE, I’m going to post a ton of photos from that Instagram for you to go googoo over (duh)!

he so cute! 😁😍😜 @kara_angelsfrenchies

A post shared by Boujee (@boujee) on

Lights, Camera, Action! 🎥📸 #boujeelit @kara_angelsfrenchies

A post shared by Boujee (@boujee) on

A post shared by Boujee (@boujee) on

And if that isn’t enough for you (of course it isn’t), you can always follow JuJu on Snapchat, because like any good pup-parent, he posts snaps of his pup CONSTANTLY! His username is TEAM_JUJU9!

Enjoy!

