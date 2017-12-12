Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
GUESS. WHAT?!
JuJu Smith-Schuster just got even more lovable BECAUSE HE GOT A PUPPY!
A little teeny tiny french bulldog named Boujee, that has his own Instagram, no less!!
SO OF COURSE, I’m going to post a ton of photos from that Instagram for you to go googoo over (duh)!
And if that isn’t enough for you (of course it isn’t), you can always follow JuJu on Snapchat, because like any good pup-parent, he posts snaps of his pup CONSTANTLY! His username is TEAM_JUJU9!
Enjoy!
Comments
Maria D'Antonio