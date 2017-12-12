Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Lauren Hoffman

Kacey Musgraves has just announced that her brand new album, Golden Hour, will be released in early 2018. When the country star started making the record this past year, she decided “leading heart first” would help her experiment with new styles.

Related: Kacey Musgraves Shares Beautiful Wedding Photos

Describing her next project as “trippy,” the 29-year-old revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she wears several different masks on the album. In the recent interview, Musgraves shared that the album will represent several characters including the “lonely girl,” “blissful girl,” “the new wife,” “the sarcastic girl,” and more.

The country singer’s new album follows her Grammy-nominated Pageant Material which was released in 2015.

Musgraves will hit the road in 2018 as a supporting act on Little Big Town’s The Breakers Tour.

Watch fan footage of Kacey performing “Golden Hour” below.