By Scott T. Sterling

Luke Bryan brightened the holidays for patients and staff at New York City’s Lenox Hill hospital with a recent visit where he shared gifts and live music.

The country star’s visit was in conjunction with the charity foundation Musicians on Call, to launch the hospital’s new Music Pharmacy program.

Bryan surprised patients with live performances of songs including “Play It Again,” and “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day,” and passed out tablets and noise-canceling headphones among other gifts.

“I think Musicians on Call, just the whole fabric of what it’s about, me being a musician, being able to participate, knowing that this is going on in so many hospital rooms across the country,” Bryan said in a video message. “Knowing that this is spreading so much love and joy and making so many people hopefully have a better day.”

Musicians On Call is a non-profit that brings live and recorded music to the besides of healthcare facilities around America, and the Music Pharmacy is meant to help make patients more comfortable, speeding up their recovery time.