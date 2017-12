Photo: Allister Ann

Y108 welcomes Kenny Chesney to Heinz Field on Saturday, June 2nd along with Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Brandon Lay. Tickets for the concert are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen to Y108 at these times for your chance to win tickets!

Monday, December 18th – Friday, December 22nd:

6:30-6:45a

7:15-7:30a

12:30-12:45p

2:45-3p

3:30-3:45p