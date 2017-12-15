Photo: Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Sam Hunt has shared a somber new version of “This Land is Your Land.”

Hunt’s moody reading of Woody Guthrie’s American standard is taken from the soundtrack of new Will Smith movie, Bright.

The Bright soundtrack is out today and features many big names and big-name collaborations, but Hunt is the only country artist to appear on the compilation.

Listen to the country star’s take on “This Land is Your Land” below.