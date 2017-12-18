Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

When it comes to Christmas gifts, Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline went above and beyond to deliver something truly special.

Related: Luke Bryan Brings Holiday Spirit to New York Hospital



In a new video, Bryan shares the story of his wife and father getting together to track down the pickup truck once owned by his older brother, Chris, who died in a car accident at the age of 26 when Luke was just 19.

“The best Christmas present I have ever gotten, and will ever get, was when my wife Caroline went and found my brother’s old pickup truck from 1996,” Bryan revealed in the Instagram clip.

“It was down in Louisiana, and it was still on the road. And her and my dad went down, they picked it up, brought it to Nashville, and Christmas Eve night pulled into the driveway with it. And let’s just say that, yes, the tears were flowing. It will never be topped. I don’t know how you’ll ever top it. What an amazing moment for me and my family. It was pretty special.”

Watch the emotional video below.