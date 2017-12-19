(Photo Credit: Khachek Hamerski // for use by Y108)

There’s no denying how “Renegade” gets every one of us pumped up during a Steelers game. But does it get you THIS pumped?

During Sunday’s (12/17) Steelers game against the New England Patriots, two local yinzers made a bold move. While the classic fight song by the Styx was roaring through Heinz Field, most fans chose to cheer proudly and wave their Terrible Towels. But not Khachek Hamerski and Adam Davis.

Hamerski and Davis charged onto the field and ran about 75 yards before security caught up to them. It appears once security tackled Davis, Hamerski made the conscious decision to lay on the field himself.

Broadway’s Backyard invited Hamerski and Davis on the show this morning to answer the biggest question we all have… WHY?! (And was it worth it?)

Adam Davis told Broadway & Jade, “The game was close. So, I went to the edge of the stadium and I said [to Hamerski] ‘Hey, if you’re gonna come with me Kosh, come with me.’ I hopped over and I thought, you know what, this is the moment.” Davis continued, “It’s either do or die. We’re gonna get the stadium… we’re gonna get them pumped. We’re gonna get them going. Kosh was behind me the whole way.”

Jade gave them the nickname “Renegade Runners.” Seems fitting… right?

Hamerski shared his point of view video with us:

Here’s one of the original viral videos:

SO YINZER. #BURGHPROUD.

By: Jade