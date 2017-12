Christmas may be over, but you’ve still got one more gift to unwrap… or rather, listen to.

Ring in the New Year with 2,018 country songs – commercial free!

Beginning at 11am on New Year’s Eve, Y108 is playing 2,018 country songs back-to-back commercial free! It’s our gift to you to say ‘thanks for listening.’

Happy New Year from everyone at Y108!

Click here to stream Y108 now or download the Radio.com app and listen.