By Scott T. Sterling

In what has to be one of the most adorable gift giving stories this holiday season, Luke Bryan gave his wife Caroline a matching pair of baby kangaroos for Christmas.

Caroline Bryan has posted an update on the cute little animals, and it’s safe to say that they’re settling into their new home quite nicely.

“2 Live Roo and Roo Tang Clan are living their best life,” she posted on Instagram with an image of the baby animals relaxing by a fireplace. “Seriously…real names are Margo and Todd. They are adjusting perfectly are beyond sweet and precious.” See the photo below.



Margo and Todd are the latest additions to Brett’s Barn, a project launched by his wife in honor of Sadie Brett, their niece who passed away earlier in the year. Brett’s Barn is populated with rescue animals, with plans to partner with local children’s charities for visits.