Photo: Courtesy Universal Nashville

Brothers Osborne have shared an epic track titled “Shoot Me Straight.”

Clocking in just shy of seven minutes, the cut will be familiar to fans of the band’s live shows, but this is the first time it’s officially been made available (via Rolling Stone Country).

No word yet on if the searing cut will appear on the brothers’ forthcoming studio effort, which is expected later this year. It will be the follow up to their debut album Pawn Shop which was released in January of 2016.

Check out the latest from T.J. and John below.