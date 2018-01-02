Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow

By Scott T. Sterling

Country stars Jason Aldean, Kane Brown and Tyler Farr celebrated the Georgia Bulldogs’ comeback victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in this year’s Rose Bowl together.

Aldean shared a photo of the party trio hanging out after the big win, sending the Bulldogs to the National Championship game on Jan. 8.

“Dawgs are goin to the show!,” Aldean posted with the photo from a Rose Bowl viewing party. Aldean is seen holding a helmet from his favorite college football team, with all three sporting Georgia gear.

Like Aldean, Brown is a Georgia native, while Farr hails from Missouri, but that didn’t stop him from supporting the Bulldogs in the team’s big win.

See the post below.