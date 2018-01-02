Today’s ‘All the Feels Story’ came to us from Josh in McDonald, PA.

“As I was pulling into work, I was following this car. The sign in the back window says, “Learning stick sorry for any delay.”

Knowing this information, I was very patient with their slow shifting, and honestly they were doing pretty well for still learning. Then I asked myself a tough question: Would I have been just as patient if the sign hadn’t been there? I can almost definitely say no.

We don’t know what someone is going through. We don’t wear signs that illustrate our personal struggles. You don’t see signs taped to people’s shirts that say “Going through a divorce” or “Lost a child” or “Feeing depressed” or “Diagnosed with cancer.”

If we could read visually what those around us are going through we would definitely be nicer. But we shouldn’t have to see signs and have reasons to treat strangers with kindness. We should do it anyway, whether we know what is going on or not. Whether they deserve it or not.

Let’s give everyone an extra dose of patience, kindness and love.”