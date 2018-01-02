Are you on the hunt for outdoor fun and sporting or camping gear?

Y108’s Sportsman’s Bash powered by Bowser GMC Trucks to benefit It’s About the Warrior Foundation, hits hard this winter to get you ready for the outdoors, out back and out at the tailgates.

This event will be held at Crafthouse Stage & Grill on Saturday, January 20th from 11AM-4PM.

Tickets on sale now for just $10. Click here to buy tickets. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Get ready to press your luck of the draw with prizes to be raffled off every 8 minutes! Things like tents, grills, apparel, and tons more (complete list coming soon) and OF COURSE concert tickets!

Proceeds benefit It’s About the Warrior Foundation that assists and empowers all post 9/11 veterans and their families in the Tri-State Area.