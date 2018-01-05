Photo: Courtesy Big Machine

By Robyn Collins

Half of the Nashville country duo Florida Georgia Line, Tyler Hubbard, received the greatest holiday gift of all — a brand new baby girl. Olivia Rose Hubbard was born in Nashville on Dec. 23, 2017 and Hubbard’s hit-making partner, Brian Kelley, just met the infant.

“Hard not to get emotional while meeting this precious angel today oh my Lord what a blessing! @thubbmusic @hayley_hubbard so so proud of y’all!” Kelley posted on social media along with a photo of the encounter. “What a beautiful story God is writing. Y’all got parents of the year on lock already.”

Check out the sweet post below.