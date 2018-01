Texas Country Music is coming to Western PA via a new weekly specialty program, “Red Dirt Revival.” The new show will air Sunday evenings from 9 p.m. to midnight, beginning January 7th on Y108.

“Red Dirt Revival” will be hosted by Waynesburg native and Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jackson Gardner and will feature music by artists like Aaron Watson, Pat Green and Eli Young Band.

Tune in Sunday nights at 9pm or listen online by clicking here.