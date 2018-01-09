Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

Sugarland have revealed the dates and venues to their previously announced 2018 Still The Same Tour.

The 48-city tour kicks off on May 4 in Durant, Oklahoma and runs through September 8 in Newark, New Jersey. The group will also make stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Nashville, among other cities.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on January 12 at 10 a.m. local time. The first leg will feature opening acts Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen, while Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell will accompany the duo during the second half.

“We are thrilled to head back out on the road together as this has been a long time coming for the both of us!” Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles said in a press release. “And to have Brandy, Clare, Frankie and Lindsay join us will make our return really special.”

Meanwhile, bandmate Kristian Bush couldn’t be more excited to hit the road and visit with Sugarland fans.

“Can’t wait to get back out there and share our new music with the best fans on earth!” Bush continued. “It will be great to hear everyone singing the old favorites along with us all summer.”

Sugarland’s Still the Same 2018 Tour Dates:

May 4 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

May 25 — Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena

May 26 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

May 27 — Daytona Beach, FL @ Country 500 Festival

May 31 — Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

June 1 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

June 2 — Del Mar, CA @ San Diego County Fair

June 7 — Kent, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center

June 8 — Spokane WA @ Spokane Arena

June 9 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center

June 12 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

June 14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

June 15 — Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Arena

June 16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay

June 21 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

June 22 — Rapid City, SD @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

June 23 — Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center

June 28 — Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center Omaha

June 29 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

June 30 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

July 6 — Niagara Fall, ONT @ Fallsview Casino

July 7 — Niagara Falls, ONT @ Fallsview Casino

July 8 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort

July 12 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

July 13 — Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

July 14 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 19 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 20 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 21 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

July 26 — Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

July 27 — Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

July 28 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center

Aug. 2 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 3 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

Aug. 4 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Aug. 9 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

Aug. 10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 11 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Aug. 16 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Aug. 17 — Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair

Aug. 18 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug. 23 — Chicago, IL @ Ravinia Festival

Aug. 24 — St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 25 — Grand Island, NE @ Nebraska State Fair

Aug. 30 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 31 — Allentown, PA @ Allentown Fair

Sept. 1 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavillion

Sept. 7 — Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

Sept. 8 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center