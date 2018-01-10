By Robyn Collins

Dierks Bentley will release the new album The Mountain later this year. Bentley broke the news on Instagram along with a video snippet of the title track, which features Bentley and his band in the studio contrasted with sweeping nature shots. Before the big reveal, he teased the news with four other nature clips that didn’t contain music.

To celebrate the impending announcement, Bentley staged a surprise performance last night (Jan. 9) at his Nashville bar Whiskey Row. The singer and his band performed the Alan Jackson classic “If Dallas Was In Tennessee” and other ’90s country hits under the pseudonym DB and Western Sunrise.

