By Broadway's Backyard
Filed Under:Steelers
(Photo Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports)

Roger Wood’s “Here We Go” fight song has a new update for the 2017-18 season! And just in time for the playoffs, as we make our journey down the Stairway to Seven baby!

This fight is a staple here in the ‘burgh that originated in 1994. So of course, we need an updated version with our latest players, right?

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joe Haden, and TJ Watt have all been added to our fight song and we couldn’t be prouder!

Take a listen:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live