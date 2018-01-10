(Photo Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports)

Roger Wood’s “Here We Go” fight song has a new update for the 2017-18 season! And just in time for the playoffs, as we make our journey down the Stairway to Seven baby!

This fight is a staple here in the ‘burgh that originated in 1994. So of course, we need an updated version with our latest players, right?

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joe Haden, and TJ Watt have all been added to our fight song and we couldn’t be prouder!

Take a listen: