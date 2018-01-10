Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift is set to unveil the official music video for the song “End Game,” featuring Ed Sheeran and Future.

Swift made the big reveal on her app, The Swift Life: “I wanted to let you know first, the End Game video comes out tomorrow!” the singer shared. “Gonna be posting a few pictures on here before the trailer premieres on GMA tomorrow.” A fan account shared the update via Twitter.

Michael Strahan and the Good Morning America crew confirmed Swift’s message, announcing that the “End Game” video will get its first look on the ABC morning show on Jan. 11.

Last month, rumors circulated that Katy Perry would make a cameo in Swift’s next music video. Fans won’t have to wait long to find out if that’s true!

