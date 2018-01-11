Photo: AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Hillary Scott’s daughter Eisele is ready to be a big sister.

The Lady Antebellum singer has shared a heartwarming new photo of the 4-year-old Eisele kissing mommy’s pregnant belly in anticipation of the arrival of twin little sisters.

“Loving on her little sisters before school this morning…these last few weeks with Eisele are more precious than I can truly express…I’ve cried a lot of happy and sad tears,” Scott shared on Instagram. “We have had such an incredible 4 1/2 yrs of love, memories, and adventures…with more to come.”

See the post below.