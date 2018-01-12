Photo: Courtesy Warner Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

Cale Dodds has new music for the new year.

The country singer has shared two new songs “Take You Back” and “Like You Do,” the third and final double-sided single in a series.

“Take You Back” arrives with an official music video, a romantic clip that captures the majesty of Malibu, California.

“We shot the ‘Take You Back’ video against easily one of the most stunning landscapes I’ve ever seen,” Dodds said in a press statement. “(Director) Jack (Guy) captured the scene perfectly, we had a blast shooting and I couldn’t have asked for a better first music video.”

Check out both of Cale’s new tracks below.