What I have learned in the last 2 days is that all I have to do is scroll through my social media, and my wedding will virtually plan itself!

Yesterday, I found an idea about PUPPY bouquets instead of flower bouquets and TODAY, today I learned that David Harbour, aka the loveable Hopper from ‘Stranger Things’ could be the officiant at my wedding!

Or, at least, he’s potentially doing it for another bride on Twitter!

It all started when user @ErickaElizabth tweeted this:

What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?! — Ericka (@ErickaElizabth) January 15, 2018

Once David caught wind of it (which didn’t take long, by the way) he responded with a very specific, yet doable, set of demands:

125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes https://t.co/rSku8qD7uT — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018

I would DIE to hear Hopper read a love letter at my wedding?!?! And I can really appreciate that all he wants is cake, because cake is life.

Help @ErickaElizabth get her retweets so we can all live vicariously through her wedding! Retweet the tweet above!!