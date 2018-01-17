What I have learned in the last 2 days is that all I have to do is scroll through my social media, and my wedding will virtually plan itself!
Yesterday, I found an idea about PUPPY bouquets instead of flower bouquets and TODAY, today I learned that David Harbour, aka the loveable Hopper from ‘Stranger Things’ could be the officiant at my wedding!
Or, at least, he’s potentially doing it for another bride on Twitter!
It all started when user @ErickaElizabth tweeted this:
Once David caught wind of it (which didn’t take long, by the way) he responded with a very specific, yet doable, set of demands:
I would DIE to hear Hopper read a love letter at my wedding?!?! And I can really appreciate that all he wants is cake, because cake is life.
Help @ErickaElizabth get her retweets so we can all live vicariously through her wedding! Retweet the tweet above!!