Andy English from East End dropped by for some tastings and a discussion about cellaring beer. He knows his stuff too, after all he is a certified cicerone.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.