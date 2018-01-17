Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today
By Anthony Donatelli
Looks like James Corden may have some competition.
Kacey Musgraves posted a video on Tuesday (Jan. 16) as she sat in the car with a flashy karaoke microphone and one of her very famous friends sitting in the seat beside her.
Resee Witherspoon joined Musgraves for what she called “Carpool Kaceyoke” as the two enjoyed a night out.
“You have gotten me in so much trouble,” Witherspoon joked as she started singing. “I’m totally addicted to this microphone.”
