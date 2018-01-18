Photo: Jim Wright

By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Aldean is taking his show on the road.

The country star has announced the High Noon Neon Tour, a 34-city run that launches in Kansas City, MO, on May 10.

Special guests Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina will serve as opening acts on the tour.

“We named this tour after a song that’ll be on my next record,” Aldean explained in a press release. “It reminds me of the bars I grew up playing in Georgia when I was getting started. We’re going to bring some of that raw energy out this summer with Luke and Lauren – I know we’re all ready.”

Fans can purchase tickets beginning Jan. 26 for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket. Additional on-sale dates will continue to roll-out over the coming weeks.



See the tour dates below.

5/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

5/11 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

5/12 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

5/17 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/18 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

5/25 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

5/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

5/27 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

7/13 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/14 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/21 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

7/25 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

7/26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf

7/27 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

7/28 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

8/10 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/19 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

8/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

8/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

9/7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

9/14 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/20 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

9/22 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

9/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

9/28 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/29 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

