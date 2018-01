Y108 welcomes Alan Jackson and his “Honky Tonk Highway Tour” is coming to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, March 24th. Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen at these times for your chance to win tickets:

Monday, January 22nd through Friday, January 26th:

6:30-6:45a

7:15-7:30a

12:30-12:45p

2:45-3p

3:30-3:45p