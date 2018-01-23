As if the 2017-2018 flu season hasn’t been rough enough. It’s been taking a toll on so many healthy people, even killing young adults.

To make matters worse, the dog flu is spreading across the country for the first time in 10 years, as cases have been spotted in Pennsylvania.

YES. Your dog can actually get the flu, but it’s not exactly the same one we can contract. The main difference is it’s more deadly among your canine friend.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, the mortality rate is 10% and it can be fatal for cats, too.

How does it spread? Very similarly to how humans spread the flu: through coughing, sneezing, (and barking). If you can, keep your dogs out of kennels, shelters, day care centers, and away from the groomers where it can spread more easily.

Symptoms to look for:

Coughing

Lethargy

Fever

Decrease in Appetite

Runny Nose

How to prevent the dog flu:

Wash your hands as soon as you get home

Disinfect leashes, toys, and water bowls.

Ask your bet about getting your dog the flu vaccine

This is considered a “lifestyle vaccine” that may help some dogs, but experts are not recommending it for every day.

If you notice your dog has any of these symptoms, please take your animal to the vet immediately.