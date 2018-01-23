Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

The country music world welcomed several new babies in 2017 who are destined to see an awful lot of each other in the years to come.

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, had their first child shortly before Christmas. Their daughter, Olivia Rose, recently met Thomas Rhett’s youngest daughter, Ada James, and there’s already an adorable photo of their first play date.

Hayley shared the picture, which depicts her and Rhett’s wife, Lauren, holding their babies and beaming at the camera.

“So in love with these little angels,” she captions the photo. “And oh, the adventures they have ahead of them. Can’t wait to watch them grow up together.”

Ada James, born on August 12 in Nashville, has a few months on Olivia Rose. She’s the youngest daughter to Rhett and his wife, who adopted two-year-old, Willa Gray in May of last year.